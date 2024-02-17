Public debt remedied by collector coins?

I believe that in Italy no one can beat us when it comes to imagination.



I had the opportunity to review this speech Collectible coins – YouTube by Eng. Fabio Conditi of the POSITIVE CURRENCY Association where they managed to have the following art included in the 2024 Budget Law. 15 which: “authorizes the Polygraphic Institute and State Mint to mint legal tender coins of special denomination intended for collectors, designates it as the entity responsible for the creation, personalization and management also of the digital format of products considered value papers and provides the possibility of making use of the same institute for the implementation of the activities and measures of the National Cybersecurity Strategy. For this purpose, paragraph 1 replaces the first sentence of article 87, paragraph 5, of law no. 289 of 2002 (financial law for 2003) in order to authorize the minting and issuing of coins for collectors having legal tender status only in Italy in denominations of 0.25, 0.75, 1.5, 3, 4, 5 , 6, 10, 20, 25, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 1,000 euros”.

They didn't stop there and it was added to the art. 2 of law 13 July 1966 n. 55: the 10-ter. “The Institute is the entity designated for the creation, customization and management also of the digital format of the products considered value cards pursuant to paragraph 10-bis and of the physical documents whose production is entrusted to it”. What does all this mean? Well, the Italian State can issue money both in physical form, with coins for collection, and in digital form. Truly brilliant. Now let's get to the point.

Would it be possible to reduce or even cancel public debt? I'll give you a slightly stressed example. At this moment the public debt is 2,882.8 billion euros, made up as follows:

Let's suppose that the State asks Poligrafico to “print” 3,000,000,000 (three billion) euros in 1,000 euro collector coins, in this case it could have 3,000,000,000,000 (3 trillion euros) at its disposal by repaying all the debt in advance Public. Naturally, all countries that adopt the euro could also do this. SCIENCE FICTION? I don't want to dwell further because I would really like a debate to be opened, involving all the State, politicians, savers etc., perhaps with a simple question: is it possible?