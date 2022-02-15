Bank of Italy, public debt rises in 2021 (+104.9 billion). Also on the average duration of the debt (from 7.4 in 2020 to 7.6 years)

At the end of 2021 the debt of Public administrations was equal to 2,678.4 billion while at the end of 2020 the debt amounted to 2,573.5 billion (155.6 per cent of GDP). He makes it known Bank of Italy in the statistical publication “Public finance: borrowing requirement and debt“.

The increase of the debt in 2021 (104.9 billion) reflected both the needs of Public administrations (92.1 billion) and the increase in cash and cash equivalents of treasure (5 billion, to 47.5); the spreads and premiums on issue and redemption, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in the exchange rate increased the debt for 7.8 billion.

In December, the average duration of the debt was 7.6 years, from 7.4 in 2020. During 2021, the share of the debt held by Bank of Italy grew as a result of the purchases of public securities within the programs decided byEurosystemstanding at 25.3% at the end of the year (from 21.6% at the end of 2020).

