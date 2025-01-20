Javier Milei arrived at the Casa Rosada a little over a year ago with the intention of redirecting an economy that was on the verge of hyperinflation, which was in the midst of an economic recession and which was gradually approaching the umpteenth default (non-payment of debt). Although Argentina’s economy still remains extremely fragile, most of those problems appear to have begun to fade. Good proof of this These are the latest public debt data, which reveal a deep decline thanks to a historic fiscal surplus (historical because the surplus has been primary and financial, something that seemed impossible) and the impact of the still high inflation. Public debt has fallen violently, helping to reduce the country’s risk and helping to moderate inflation.

Last Friday it was confirmed that Argentina had closed 2024 with a historic fiscal surplussomething that had not happened in the last 14 years. The data alone seems relevant and notable, but when analyzed in depth it has more merit. This data not only represents the fiscal balance (as has been done in recent years), it is also the result of the financial balance (what Argentina pays in interest on its debt), an item that until Milei’s arrival was charged to the bank. central to try to make up the deficit data of the past Government and it is what which was known as quasi-fiscal deficit. Taking both deficits into account (in advanced countries they are always integrated into one, which is the deficit or surplus that everyone knows), Argentina has come to present deficits that almost reached 15% of GDP. Now, This deficit has turned into a surplus. One of the first measures that Milei took when he came to power was to integrate the payment of interest in the Treasury accounts, to promote transparency and show the real burden of Argentine finances. Therefore, the merit is double.

In this way, the Government of Argentina published the following statement last Friday: Argentina has achieved a surplus for the year 2024 of 1,777 million dollars (0.3% of GDP) and a primary surplus (without taking into account the interests of debt) of 10,406 million dollars (1.8% of GDP). Thus, the fiscal anchor of the government program is consolidated, which will remain during 2025.

Daniel Fernández, Doctor in economics and professor at the Francisco Marroquín University, highlights that this surplus has a lot of merit because it has not been a matter of a month. This has been a surplus that has been forged month after month, which suggests the Government’s commitment to fiscal balance. This, without a doubt, has been key for the country’s risk to have fallen in just over a year from 2,500 basis points to the current 600, removing the ghost of the Default.

To date “the only fiscal surplus sustained for several years was the one registered after the 2001 recession. If Milei achieves a fiscal surplus in the coming years, it will be the second time in Argentina’s recent history that this milestone has been achieved. The last episode of Kircherist fiscal irresponsibility was only surpassed by the even more irresponsible rulers of the 80s. If we zoom in on recent years, we see how Argentine fiscal irresponsibility was greater. which is evident despite the surpluses recorded after 2001,” says the Marroquín professor.

From deficit to debt

In addition, the statement highlights that “the fiscal result for 2024 was obtained with a floating debt in line with that of the end of 2023 in nominal terms, that is, with a real reduction of 52%. In addition to the rationalization of the National Administration’s spending, which led to its first positive result prior to transfers to the rest of the sectors since 2014, the consolidation carried out in public companies stands out, which allowed the first month of operating surplus to be recorded. the same since 2009, and the dissolution of 19 trust funds to make the use of public resources more efficient,” the statement says.

Felipe Núñez, economist and chief advisor to Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy of Argentina, points out on the social networknet enforceable consolidated debt (the one that matters) has fallen from 56.5% to 45% of GDP (Nov-23 vs. Nov-24, today it is even lower), it must be the first time in Argentine history that an economic team reduces the debt so much and in such a short time.”

Although it is true that this decrease is spectacular and shows that the fiscal balance has positive results on the debt, it is also worth clarifying that a good part of this decrease is due, theoretically, to the strong increase in inflation that has raised the nominal size of GDPreducing in the same way the relative weight of Argentina’s public debt in pesos, which is around half of all the country’s public debt, since the other half is denominated in dollars and is not directly affected by the impact of inflation, but is exposed to the evolution of the exchange rate.

Everything indicates that the public debt will continue to fall due to the Argentine president’s ‘obsession’ with balancing the accounts and continuing to cut expenses that he does not consider fundamental: “Milei achieved a fiscal surplus after one of the periods with the largest fiscal deficit in recent history of Argentina. If we compare the first year of Milei with the last of Kirchnerism, the differences are abysmal in the fiscal field.

All in all, the fiscal result for 2024 has been even better than expected by international organizations. “The Milei Government has achieved, against all odds and against the recommendation of many of the most influential economists in the world, an extremely contractionary fiscal policy, which has led to the generation of a fiscal surplus that no international institution expected… This has helped to control inflation and, also contrary to the expectations of the most influential economists, to recover economic activity prior to the fiscal adjustment,” says Daniel Fernández.

“In summary, the fiscal policy of the first year of the Milei Government has been a complete success.al, and its costs, which have been, lower than initially expected,” concludes this expert in Latin American economies.