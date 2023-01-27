Before 2014, in Dilma Rousseff’s rather problematic economic management, little was heard about the Brazilian public debt. This is because the ratio of federal government debt to GDP was no more than 35%. A figure considered healthy and important to maintain dynamism in the economy and guarantee space for contracting more resources in eventual setbacks. And this turning point that comes with the economic crisis has only gotten worse since then, reaching its peak during the pandemic. Now, the government will need to make a huge effort to obtain at least R$ 300 billion and reverse the current trajectory, which signals a debt that is heading for 90% of GDP in 2025 and 97% in 2030.

In his speeches since he was appointed Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad has reinforced the importance of reducing the public debt, but the problem is that the country’s reality imposes itself and demands urgent measures (read resources) from Lula. Even before taking office, President Lula already raised the debt. At the end of December, R$ 193 billion were approved by Congress to fund social programs. Also not included in the bill was the reconstruction of the headquarters of the Three Powers, which were vandalized on January 8th. Nor the Yanomami tragedy. Nor the floods in the interior of São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Minas Gerais. There was no dimension of the hole in the INSS with retirees on the verge of turning off the lights of the previous government. And the expense increases with the recreation of ministries and salary readjustments foreseen for civil servants.

All this in less than a month of government. If he is unable to fit in the little more than R$210 billion free for investment foreseen in the 2023 Budget, or find a new source of recurring revenue, Lula will have to create a new debt, and it can be securities or contractual. Securities is the debt arising from the issuance of government bonds. Contractual is the result of agreements with international bodies, such as the IDB. Both are bad, especially when economic activity is weak and interest rates are high. The federal government’s debt alone amounted to just over BRL 5.87 trillion in December, according to the Transparency Portal. As the government’s debt balance is adjusted annually by the Selic rate (today at 13.75%), even if there were no additional expenses, there would be an addition of R$ 807 billion to the debt in 2023.

That is, while there is no downward trend in debt, the government’s ability to invest in areas such as health, education, research and innovation is increasingly limited. Tax lawyer Fernando Gaes explains. “The Fiscal Responsibility Law obliges the government to prioritize the payment of the debt even before its primary expenditures.” Professor of Macroeconomics at Ibmec SP Walter Franco states that the movement is very similar to that of the common Brazilian. “Public debt is like an overdraft for the government.” Have you ever imagined living with 80% of your salary committed to overdraft? Because that’s how Brazil lives. The difference is that, unlike a citizen or a company, a country’s sovereignty prevents a state from going bankrupt. And that wouldn’t even be in anyone’s interest, since Brazil is considered a country with a low risk of default and, the longer it stays in the overdraft facility, the more it will yield. To creditors.

The Gross Debt of the General Government (which involves states, municipalities and the INSS) reached approximately BRL 7.3 trillion in October 2022, which is equivalent to 76.8% of GDP. According to Bráulio Borges, an associate researcher at FGV-Ibre, the 2022 result may signal a return to pre-pandemic levels, but for untimely reasons. “Part of this reduction was the inflation that cooled, especially at the end of the year with the exemptions”, he said.

SOLUTIONS According to projections by Itaú BBA, gross public debt should rise from 73% to 77% of GDP between 2022 and 2023. In 2024, it will reach 80%. Looking even further ahead, BTG estimates that debt could reach 90% of GDP in 2030. According to a report by Itaú, this could result in “a new cycle of low growth and high inflation and interest rates”.

To avoid this movement, the Independent Fiscal Institute (IFI) suggests that R$ 300 billion in new revenues will be needed this year to control the debt. For this, it will be necessary to review exemptions, reduce expenses, cancel contracts, promote administrative reform and effectively give the key to the safe to Minister Fernando Haddad.

Different realities, different results

It is common to hear that Japan and the United States have debts greater than their GDP. In the US, public debt reached 134% of GDP at the end of 2021 and required spending cuts in 2022. In Japan, the debt was 286% of GDP in 2021 and the IMF expects it to have grown last year. And if they can, why does Brazil complain about being close to 80%? This answer is provided by economist and professor Simon Board, who teaches at UCLA on the subject. “It is impossible to compare Brazil with the United States because the debt conditions are different”. The US, for example, maintains the pace of growth and the high interest of foreign capital for the security of being a stable economy. The government, in turn, benefits from money paying close to zero real interest. “With the increase in interest rates in 2022 and the forecast of another tweak in 2023, the country must hold back the debt contraction.”

In the case of Japan there are two determining factors. The aging population that invests in bonds and the low risks of the local economy. Tax lawyer Fernando Gaes makes the comparison. “The logic is the same as for private capital: the big and good payers are the ones that are most indebted and this is not a problem on the balance sheet. Small and high-risk companies, on the other hand, pay more for the debt and compromise the operation itself with such high installments, ”he said. That is why countries in Africa, such as Tanzania, and Asia, such as Kazakhstan, have low debt even with very high interest rates. “Then the government needs to issue currency and then the inflationary problems begin”. And if there are any doubts about the size of the problem, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) reported that, in 2022, the world reached US$ 300 trillion in debt, or 349% of global GDP. The equivalent of US$ 37,500 for each person.