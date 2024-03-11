AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/11/2024 – 17:38

Public debt in Latin America and the Caribbean decreased between 2020 and 2023, approaching pre-pandemic levels, revealed the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) this Monday (11).

“As a result of fiscal adjustment efforts in the region, public debt is decreasing and is approaching pre-pandemic levels,” the institution assured in a report.

Public debt had a reduction of 11 percentage points in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), going from 71% in 2020 to 66% in 2021, 62% in 2022 and 60% in 2023, he explains.

Last year, the reduction was less pronounced due to lower GDP growth, especially in “economies dependent on tourism”, points out the organization in the report “¿Listos para despegar? Aprovechar la estabilidad macroeconómica para el crecimiento” (Ready to take off? Take advantage of macroeconomic stability for growth, in free translation).

“Economic problems, high interest rates and slower growth could limit progress” and generate debt growth of up to 62% of GDP in 2026, warned the IDB.

One of the factors that influences it is the meteorological phenomenon El Niño, characterized by high sea temperatures.

In 2023, El Niño “had a considerable impact throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, and the repercussions are expected to continue in 2024” because, in addition to meteorological effects, “it adversely affects fiscal conditions, limits economic growth and increases inflation”, states the IDB.

The report predicts that El Niño “could give rise to a 3% increase in debt as a percentage of GDP in three years”.

In general terms, “the economies of Latin America and the Caribbean demonstrated unexpected strength in 2023”, with growth of 2.1%, says the institution in a statement.

The increase in GDP will be 1.6% this year and will reach 2% in 2025, predicts the IDB, which recommends that countries implement reforms.

“While countries in Latin America and the Caribbean are prepared to contribute to global demand in critical sectors such as food security, renewable energy and climate change, they need to advance reforms to increase productivity, improve economic resilience and promote sustainable growth” , says Eric Parrado, chief economist at the IDB, cited in a statement.

He advises, for example, implementing quality education, encouraging small businesses, facilitating access to global markets, attracting direct foreign investment and improving the credit market.