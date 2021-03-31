Public debt closed 2020 at a high: it climbed to 120% of GDP, equivalent to 1.34 trillion euros, according to the update of the quarterly data published this Wednesday by the Bank of Spain. This is the highest ratio since 1902 and an increase of 24.5 percentage points compared to 2019, the steepest rise since there are records. Almost all of this increase is the result of the greater indebtedness to which the State has resorted to finance the response to the crisis caused by the pandemic. But to this must be added the impact of the bad bank (Sareb), which Eurostat has forced to reclassify as one more company of the central Administration and which was not included in the statistics advanced in February by the body. This accounting change has raised liabilities by some 34,182 million euros, equivalent to about three points of GDP.

Such rapid and enormous rises in the debt rate – as with the increase in public spending or, conversely, with the fall in GDP – only occurred in the past in the case of wars or deep shocks economical. But they were never that big. According to historical data on public debt from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the greatest advance recorded to date had been during the autarky, in 1947, with an annual rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio of 22 percentage points; As a consequence of the Cuban War, it grew 23 points in two years at the beginning of the 20th century; and by 16 points with the European debt crisis and the bank bailout of 2012.

The result for 2020, which represents a 13.2% increase in the debt balance in year-on-year terms, is the result of both the increase in the volume of liabilities and the contraction in GDP caused by the crisis. And it marks a maximum in absolute terms, a reflection of the effort made by the State to try to maintain the productive fabric and family incomes in the face of turbulence that, although it is lasting longer than expected, is temporary in nature.

Financing needs

Last year, public spending reached maximums, rising by more than 53,000 million without counting the impact of Sareb. Almost 45,000 million of this increase is due to measures related to the covid. On the other hand, revenues fell about 5% due to the halt in activity caused by the lockdowns. Only during the first half of 2020, public debt had grown by just over 100,000 million due to increased financing needs, up to 110% compared to the 95.5% recorded at the end of 2019, according to the Bank of Spain.

The central Administration was the subsector that increased its liabilities the most in 2020, to 1.2 trillion, 107.6% of GDP and an increase of 146,000 million euros, more than 34,000 of them by Sareb. The Social Security debt reached 85,000 million, an increase of 55.1%, while the liabilities of the autonomous communities grew by 34,000 million, to 27.1% of GDP. The municipalities, on the other hand, registered a decrease in their debt of 5.5% compared to the end of 2019. In the short term, these high increases do not pose a risk to the sustainability of the accounts thanks to the high injections of liquidity of the European Central Bank.

The official forecasts that the Government sent last year to Brussels foresaw an increase in public debt to 118.8% of GDP in 2020, an increase of about 125,000 million that did not include the impact of the bad bank. For 2021, the Executive estimates that the liability ratio will be reduced to 117.4% thanks to the strong GDP growth forecast for this year, of 7.2%. An advance that will depend on how fast the recovery will be.