The slab of debt grows heavier. The liabilities of the Administrations as a whole set the nth record in November, reaching 1.31 trillion euros, according to the monthly advance published this Monday by the Bank of Spain. This is the highest figure ever recorded in statistics, with the volume of debt increasing by 10.5% compared to the same period of the previous year. The rebound has been 6,562 million compared to last October, and 124,605 ​​million compared to November 2019.

This sudden growth in debt is not exclusive to Spain and is a reflection of the massive containment policies that governments have put in place to prevent the pandemic from causing greater damage to the economy: making ERTE more flexible, aid for the self-employed, ICO credit lines … Measures that, at the same time, have been added to a drop in income as a result of the stoppage of activity decreed to limit contagion.

The Bank of Spain does not break down in the publication of this Monday how much this bulky liability represents on GDP. If the volume of the economy during the last four quarters is taken into account, the debt rate would be around 114.6%, the highest percentage in a century. By the end of the year, the Government expects the rate to climb to 118.8% of GDP compared to 95.5% in 2019, and to decrease slightly in 2021. In any case, it means that the liability is higher than what the economy is capable of producing.

According to the breakdown published this Monday by the banking supervisor, the State is the Administration subsector that accumulates the bulk of the debt: its liabilities grew in November to 1.16 trillion euros, an advance of 11.1% with respect to the previous year (116,853 million more) and 0.4% compared to the previous month of October, but lower than the 1.17 billion marked in September.

The debt of the autonomous communities also grew to 304,216 million euros, a year-on-year increase of 2.3%, while the municipalities reduced their liabilities by 7.8% with respect to what was registered in the same period of 2019. That of the Social Security, on the other hand, marked a new all-time high in the eleventh month of the year: its debt grew by 10.7% compared to October, reaching a record of 85,354 million euros. In interannual terms, the advance has been higher than 55%, a reflection of the loans that the State has granted to Social Security to ensure the payment of pensions.

Net emissions

Last year, the Treasury issued about 110,000 million euros, the second highest net issuance figure ever recorded after the financial crisis of 2009. For this year, the Government is more optimistic. After foreseeing another year of record net issuance in the General State Budget project for a figure equal to that of 2020, the Executive has lowered its estimates of net financing needs by about 10 billion due to the better prospects for collection in the part end of the year: the Treasury announced last Friday, January 8, that the total net issuance for this year will have a value of about 100,000 million euros.

The good news is that these voluminous figures, which in other historical times would have raised all the alarms and called into question the sustainability of the accounts, will not pose a major problem in the short term. The massive purchases by the ECB with its ultra-low rate policy ensures that financing costs are kept to a minimum. In fact, half of the debt issued in 2020 was awarded at negative rates, reducing the state’s interest bill by some 2 billion.