02/17/2025



Updated at 10: 58h.





The public debt of our country is still triggered, until there nothing new. In December 2024 he stood at 1.62 billion euros, 2.9% more than in the same month of the previous year, according to the progress published today by the Bank of Spain. However, more than the gross data, the important thing is the ratio with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), because it is what measures the leverage of an economy; that is, its ability to finance with its own resources.

At the end of 2024, the Spanish debt ratio was 101.8%, 3.3 percentage points less than in the previous year and up to 22.4 compared to March 2021. Then, with the pandemic rereclaiming, the Spanish debt amounted to 124.2% of GDP. Logically, this rationing of the ratio is due to the good evolution of the Spanish economy, which closed the previous year with a growth of 3.2%, after the good results of 2023 (+2.7%), 2022 (+6 , 2%) and 2021 (+6.7%). This places our country as the most outstanding of the continent, with a growth rate four times higher than that of the Eurozone.

After the pandemic and with the subsequent pricing crisis caused by the Ukraine War, the state’s expenditure shot. In addition, the end of 2024 and at the start of 2025 has seen the withdrawal of some of the exceptional measures implemented to alleviate the inflationary crisis (return from VAT to its normal taxation in food and electricity). However, the good rhythm of the economy and the correlative moderation of the ratio do not compensate for the fact that the Spanish debt is well above what the State can afford. We must not forget that when our country entered the European economic community, the convergence criteria was located at 60% of debt over GDP.

The good news for Pedro Sánchez’s executive is that 101.8% of debt/GDP is 0.7% below the commitment to which the government had committed to Brussels when the structural fiscal plan sent. Exactly, the executive’s forecast was for the ratio to fall to 102.5% in 2024.









For the next few years, the forecast of the Ministry led by Carlos body is that the debt continues to be reduced until reaching 76.8% in 2041; Near what Brussels considers a good fact (60%).