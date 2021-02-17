Current state of the building that houses the Bank of Spain after its remodeling. KIKE TO

The debt of the Public Administrations closed 2020 at 1,311 trillion euros, an amount equivalent to 117.1% of GDP, according to the advance published this Wednesday by the Bank of Spain. The pandemic has inflicted a brutal blow on the economy that has been offset by a sharp increase in public spending and, therefore, in debt. Thanks to ERTE and unemployment benefits, household incomes have fallen by less than half what GDP has sunk. But the reflection is in a public debt load that is skyrocketing: in just one year it has increased by 122,000 million euros, practically what Social Security spends on pensions in a year. It is the second largest increase in debt in euros recorded in the period of democracy, according to the series from the Bank of Spain. In 2009, in the middle of the Great Recession, the liabilities of the Administrations shot up by 128,000 million euros.

With activity plummeting by 11% over the past year, debt relative to GDP is experiencing the largest increase in the history of democracy. Scale at 21 GDP points. We would have to go back to 1869, in the midst of the agrarian, railway and banking crisis after the Glorious Revolution, to find a higher debt increase of 30%, according to data compiled by the economic historian Francisco Comín. Not even in 2009 there was an equal increase. Then the GDP fell less and the debt rose by almost 14 points. In 2012, after requesting the financial rescue, it rose by 16 points.

Debt is usually measured in relation to GDP because it is the way to gauge the country’s ability to pay. The indebtedness of the Administrations did not reach levels of 117% of GDP since 1902, when it reached 128% of GDP due to the consequences of the War in Cuba and the global crisis in agricultural prices. And the following year, in 1903, it fell to 114% after canceling part of the debt that the State had with the Bank of Spain, explains Francisco Comín.

However, some prestigious academics such as former IMF chief economist Olivier Blanchard now argue that with the prospect of low rates entrenched for longer, a higher level of debt may be sustainable. In fact, last year half of the Treasury’s issues had negative rates, that is, the State charged for placing debt among investors who do not have enough safe assets where to put their liquidity. The ECB’s purchases by the pandemic explain why this happens. Last year the Eurobank acquired in the secondary market the amount equivalent to the entire increase in debt that Spain has had. Many economists warn that this debt is very high and that it leaves the Spanish economy very exposed to any shock or market turmoil. It would be enough that the ECB had to stop buying so much to notice it in the interest of refinancing. Hence, both the Bank of Spain and the Tax Authority have repeatedly demanded that a medium-term plan be prepared to redirect public accounts once the pandemic has passed. Interest on public debt amounts to about 30,000 million euros and represents the third largest item of the State after pensions and salaries of civil servants.

Last year, the cost of ERTEs and self-employed benefits alone amounted to almost 40,000 million euros. Even so, before covid-19 there was already a problem with public accounts. These closed in 2019 with a public deficit that was around 3% of GDP after six years of uninterrupted growth. Neither Rajoy’s tax cut, nor Sánchez’s social Fridays, nor the dynamics of pensions have helped close the budget hole. As Comín explains, Spain has always had a problem achieving budget surpluses. Except for some periods of the Franco dictatorship and with Fernández-Villaverde as minister back at the beginning of the last century, the Spanish State has almost never chained surpluses. Zapatero’s government succeeded for a few years, but the 2008 crisis showed that it was based on a revenue inflated by the bubble.