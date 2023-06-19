GDP and deficit, replacing long-term government bonds with tax credits: the recipe for curbing public debt. Analyses

Ignatius Visco tells us that the Public debt Italian reached, with an increase of 21.8 billion, the threshold of 2,881.6 billion of Euro. But not only: every Italian has a liability of 48 thousand euros ( Retrieve the article from Affaritaliani.it here ). These communications make us understand that we are reaching an unedifying goal, namely that of 3,000 billion euros. What does the European Stability Pact? Each state is required to comply the ceiling of 60% and have a deficit/GDP ratio of 3%. The debate is open to all solutions and one of these is the request: that they go review these rules.

Many people, even of great fame, have written about the Public Debt, providing more or less feasible “recipes”.I too tried it on several occasions and the resulting idea was published in 2021. To make a brief summary of the article How to reduce the Italian public debt with the tax creditwith related tables, the proposed solution is the “substitution” of long-term government bonds (mostly they are BTP) with the tax credit which will also contain the interest rate of the securities in replacement.

