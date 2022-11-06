The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply published an ordinance that submits a joint proposal from the ministry, the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to public consultation for 90 days . The proposal establishes guidelines and requirements for the registration of pesticides, their components and the like for crops with insufficient phytosanitary support (CSFI), also known as minor cropsand small uses, as well as the maximum allowed residue limit.

The proposal aims to adapt and improve the Joint Normative Instruction No. 1/2014 in order to expand the registration of products for the CSFI, which can be used as an option in the integrated management of pests and favor the development of these crops in a safe and efficient way. The novelty of the proposal that goes to public consultation is the inclusion of small uses for use of products in cultures without expressive area cultivated or eventual use of a product in cultures of economic importance, as seed treatment or propagation material exclusively for export and crops of forest species, with the exception of eucalyptus, in the joint standard.

Suggestions, which must be technically grounded, must be sent to the General Coordination of Pesticides and Related Products by this link.