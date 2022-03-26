Bodies, entities, individuals and legal entities interested in voluntarily contributing to the definition of criteria for the production, accounting and commercialization of green carbon in Brazil have until April 11 to submit suggestions to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply ( Map). The public consultation was opened on the 11th.

According to the ministry, the objective of the initiative is to stimulate the development of a voluntary market for green carbon credits in Brazil, with criteria appropriate to the peculiarities of national agricultural production, according to the guidelines of the National Policy on Green Carbon in Agriculture.

A kind of currency of the so-called Carbon Market, the carbon credit allows countries and public or private entities to be remunerated for implementing initiatives that reduce the emission of greenhouse gases, especially carbon dioxide.

By convention, those responsible for initiatives such as reforestation projects or that promote the replacement of fossil fuels with clean and renewable energy sources receive a credit for each ton of carbon that their projects prevent from being released into the atmosphere. Nations that manage to reduce carbon emissions and meet globally agreed targets can then “sell” credits to countries that have failed to achieve their goals.

The Ministry of Agriculture’s initial proposals were published in the Official Diary of the Union of the last 11th and are available on the internet: Ordinance No. 254; Ordinance No. 255; Ordinance No. 256; Ordinance No. 257; Ordinance No. 258; Ordinance No. 260

Suggestions for alteration or inclusion must be presented in an editable spreadsheet format, and must be sent to the e-mail cgpa.decap@agro.gov.br.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat