It is April 27, 2021 and a casual Minister for Public Administration Renato Brunetta announces before the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Senate that “the how, in compliance with Covid regulations and the where: Fiera di Roma is already foreseen for the competition of Roma Capitale” . And he adds: «We immediately thought about the Italian trade fair system also for an opportunistic reason. For a long time they haven’t hit a nail from an economic point of view, given that the fairs are blocked, it’s a way to get them to reopen and work ». Too bad that the public notice for the 1,512-seat maxi-competition had just been disclosed and the deadlines for submitting bids expired on May 14th. So the winner of the tender in April was still totally unknown. Brunetta tells us that hers «was an example like any other. I have mentioned fairs as functional places a thousand times ». It will be a coincidence, but on 19 May the procedure is entrusted to Fiera di Roma.

In particular, the order was delivered to the Digicontest Consortium. Established in 2020, it began to be active only on the occasion of the Roma Capitale competition. Not an act or entry before April 2021. The partners are Dromedian Srl and Gecom Spa, the first is an IT company, the second works with security, surveillance and logistics systems. Both have a consolidated partnership with Fiera di Roma. And in fact, even on that occasion they gave her the scepter of the chosen location. In ten months of Draghi’s government, Digicontest has won all possible tenders, for a total of 48 million euros. The most conspicuous was not the Roman one for 10 million, but the European one for the Ripam competitions (that is, under the aegis of the Redevelopment Commission of public administrations) of August 2021 for 30 million euros. Difficult not to enter it, given that the Consortium was the only economic operator to participate.

Special requirements

«Is it possible that in all of Europe there is no other reality besides Digicontest that does not meet the required requirements ?! Strange, isn’t it? Could it be, however, that the requirements are a bit too singular and targeted? “Says indignantly the president of a company that has been operating in the sector for over 20 years and that, exasperated by the performance of the last few races, presented together with others two subjects more than one appeal to the Administrative Court of Rome for unfair competition. In the case of the 10 million call, an appeal was made to the Council of State, as far as the thirty million one is concerned, a response from the TAR is still awaited. In both appeals it is asked to investigate who manages the contracts for the organization of public competitions: the Formez. It is an in-house public service company that acts as a buffer to the ministries and technically prepares contracts for everything related to the world of competitions, from logistics to sanitation, up to IT equipment or agents who guarantee safety. In practice, Formez PA does not personally supervise the competitions, but finds private companies to which they can contract out the management.

To clarify how the competitions for competitions take place when everything works as it should is Stefano Battini, full professor of administrative law and President of the National School of Administration (SNA): “All these mechanisms depend on the administrative reform of the former premier Matteo Renzi . Where there are points for entrusting to private companies. There was a forecast that the competitions could be entrusted to external companies. However, it is clear that the contracts must comply with the rules of public tenders. If the tender is open to all, the offer is made directly. If the race is so-called restricted, however, there is a warning because who wants to be invited to the race. Then the administration chooses who to invite and then the various companies can then make their offer. This is how whoever makes the best offer and the lowest wins ».

The requirements requested by Formez in 2021 are indeed very peculiar. In particular, two of these stand out: the rules concerning software and those on the size of competition areas. With the characteristics of the announcement, the field of competitors shrinks dramatically. In the paragraph on “minimum requirements for the digital platform” the specifications ask for the possession of a software published on the Cloud Marketplace and certified by Agid (the agency for digital Italy). “It is as if – explains our source – your director tells you: ‘I can hire you as a journalist but you must own the Word program’. Absurd, isn’t it? ‘ In Italy the only one to have the Agid certification is Dromedian.

Then we analyze the anti-Covid rules. After a long interruption caused by the pandemic, last April the Technical Scientific Committee issued a protocol for the proper conduct of public competitions in which it is recommended that “The competition rooms must be equipped with workstations consisting of a desk and chair positioned at a distance , in all directions, at least 2.25 meters from each other “. The height of the classrooms is never mentioned. Which, on the other hand, is one of the conditions in the Formez calls, where a minimum height of 6 meters is required. And this feature only have fairs and warehouses. “All of us who run public competitions follow the rules of the CTS – the member of the Board of Directors of another historic company in the sector tells me – but Formez has added something that seems to be truly ad hoc”. The same identical requirements are found in May in the Customs Agency call, once again won by the Digicontest consortium. «A clear copy and paste of Formez’s strange prescriptions», the competing companies tell us.

Out of sight out of mind

The president of Formez Alberto Bonisoli, for his part, defends himself by reminding us that “The process of the tenders was carried out in total transparency and the relative documentation was published in the Italian and European gazette, and on all other channels provided, in the full compliance with current regulations “. This is the minimum. And what about the requirements that are defined lex specialis in the use of the TAR? «With the approval of decree 44/21 – Formez asserts – the competitions are held, for the first time, both digitally and throughout the national territory, therefore not only in Rome. A real revolution. We are therefore also talking about the I-Pads, the sanitization of spaces, the management of entrances. In this way, respecting the prescriptions of the CTS which asked to reduce the movements between the regions, many candidates were no longer forced to move, to take means and to make long journeys to be able to carry out the selective tests. For this series of reasons, suppliers were asked to offer a variety of locations in which to organize competitions ».

But if – according to Formez – the six meters high count so much to protect against contagion, why then some of the regional offices selected by Digicontest do not respect these terms? According to the plans in our possession, the Expo Fiera Mi Unahotels in Lombardia (3.5 meters), the autonomous body of Fiere di Foggia in Puglia (5 meters) and Mostra d’Oltremare in Campania ( 10 foot). The competition area that actually exceeds six meters in height is Fiera di Roma. But there are other problems there.

The debt fair

The exhibition center is owned by the sole shareholder Investimenti Spa and does not exactly sail in calm waters. The company Fiera di Roma Srl has not filed the 2020 financial statements and in the 2019 financial statements (the last one presented) it closed in negative with a loss of 3 million and broken and – 2,005,0014 million euros of shareholders’ equity. In other words, it means that the share capital is in the red and the shareholders must recapitalize if they do not want to end up in liquidation. The shares of Investimenti Spa are held by the Chamber of Commerce of Rome, the Lazio Region, Rome Capital, the Province of Rome, Confagricoltura Bari and Unindustria. The companies that have appealed to the TAR have a precise idea: “Clearly the ministry of the PA has every interest in saving the Fair, with all those public holdings that risked falling into the abyss.” Brunette denies.

The ground on which Fiera di Roma rests is – literally – slippery. It is not just a question of debt, but of security. The pavilions are located on a clayey surface, for which the company itself warns in the report on the financial statements. «As is well known – we read – the New complex is affected by a process of subsidence, due to its geological characteristics […] which over time has resulted in subsidence involving the structures, floors, fixtures and systems. The process, which was expected to end or at least slowed down over the decade, is still active and has given rise to a dispute with the company of the Labaro Group which carried out its construction and / or sale ». The huge sheds that we went to personally see are dented and folded in on themselves where the ground gives way. How is it possible that a certificate of viability has been issued for such structures? Yet Fiera di Roma was chosen as a workhorse.

Puppet digitization

Competitions are organized with public money. Are we sure that the 50 million euros of the last calls have been delivered exactly to the highest bidder? The so-called “four sisters” of the sector do not think so, namely Scanshare, Ergife, Merito and Selexy: “While before the cost for each candidate was around 10 euros, now we get to touch 120 euros per person with the Digicontest consortium” , highlight. The controlled price, in addition to the lack of competition found in the tenders, is mainly due to information technology. Tablet for 20 thousand candidates, latest generation software, loaders, anti-virus. In short, part of that digitization of the PA that Brunetta boasts so much about. According to experts, it could have great potential, but at the moment we are still in its infancy. «To digitize it is not enough to have so many screens – underlines the administrative law professor Stefano Battini – We need integrated systems, efficient archiving, programs that connect all of Italy. An optical reading, on paper, which remains in the records and which is unchangeable, you have the proof after half an hour. Same thing with computers, only it makes a lot more scene. The costs are affected: one thing is to print a sheet and another is to rent tablets for 10 or 20 thousand people. Among other things, does it still make sense to do only notional cross-check tests? In my opinion, they must be overcome, with a skimming given by specific and specific paths for the PA “.

Beyond the Consortium that won everything this year, the Italian public administration is not yet ready for the big step of the digital transition envisaged by the NRP. If only for the lack of cyber security. Italy, in fact, is behind on everything: from simple password theft to the most complex and potentially devastating intrusions on the servers of banks and multinationals. To get an idea of ​​the risk involved in underestimating IT security, it would be enough to remember the maxi-attack that paralyzed the servers of the Lazio Region last summer, sending the vaccination campaign into a tailspin – one of the many that hit Italian regions or municipalities – and consider that beyond 90 percent of government servers today are vulnerable to hackers from software updates or other negligence. According to the ranking drawn up by Check Point Research, Italy is the second most affected country by cyber attacks in the European Union, behind Spain. In the first 10 months of the year, attacks on organizations or companies increased by 36 percent, with about 903 raids every week. Many ads for tablets and computerized reading as in the case of Digicontest, but little substance. In the face of digitization.