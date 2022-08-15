Municipality of Naples competition for 1400 seats. “Offers” to participants to win it. But is it a “package” or is there something else?

A public competition was launched on 9 August for about 1400 hires in the Municipality of Naples and in the Metropolitan City of Naples (recruitment of category C and D personnel) and more. And it was immediately boom: the threshold of 20,000 applications sent it was overcome in a few days. In addition, the rankings will remain open for three years. In fact, due to mass retirements, expected in the same period of time, it is expected the possible hiring of 7000 units. Therefore it is important to enter the ranking useful to be able to eventually be rescued in case of initial failure in the competition. Participation can be exercised in multiple roles by subscribing to multiple digital platforms. And there is time until September 8 to apply. Biblical numbers are expected for so longgiven the Italian economic situation, the chronic unemployment in Campania and the crisis in which we are immersed.

But with the competition they also started anonymous phone calls to participants, with the accompanying promises to pass the competition easily. How? For now with the offer of consultancy and preparation for the test, outside the official channels, by paying a hundred euros. But the question is: how do anonymous telephone operators get the telephone numbers of the participants? Even a few hours after their registration !? A not at all obscure mystery. There would be a consolidated system, a “black market” that has been running for years of competitions, with courses, rates, preparations and in some cases even the promise of employment. A system that has obscure links in the public bodies themselves, otherwise how would the telephone numbers of the applicant be leaked? The mechanism would be the result of the classic Neapolitan “art of getting by” which in some cases, however, turns into something different: a scam.



A similar competition, held a few months ago, at the Festa dell’Unità exploded the wrath of the Neapolitan Councilor for the Environment Paolo Mancuso, a former magistrate.

In the past months, on the same municipal trend today, a competition was held in Naples with tests for “500 ASIA Ecological Operators”, the municipal waste collection and disposal company: 350 hires immediately, by the end of the year, the others in the next two. Here, too, retirements are expected in the years to come and therefore an increase in possible hires. To participate, you only need to be 18 years old and have a lower average license. Nothing therefore. So history repeated itself even with promises of safe hiring.

Mancuso: “Tell everyone that anyone who promises a job in ASIA is a scammer. Report it. He will not be able to guarantee anything. There are rumors of requests for € 25,000 to be sure of being hired. Tell everyone that these characters must be denounced ”.

In essence, someone promises safe employment in exchange for 25,000 euros to pay.

For the city councilor it is clear that in addition to being illegal it is the classic “package”: cheaters make do by cheating others with promises they cannot keep. But the mechanism of anonymous telephone calls opens up a dark scenario that has no granite certainties. The gray area of ​​the world connected to the competitions is in some way an “institution” in Campania.



The Naples prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation to deepen the events.

The mechanism is particularly dangerous and insidious for citizens. In cases of exorbitant requests for money, as the councilor himself would have made clear in his outburst, the families are indebted by paying the sum but ending up indefinitely in the hands of loan sharks and usurers, with devastating effects.

On the sidelines of the mechanism there are always the unions that offer free assistance or legal paid courses to prepare for the tests but in these cases the prospects remain ordinary and the imagination is certainly not the master.

