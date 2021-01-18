D.he ratings will lose importance for TV and radio, according to NDR director Joachim Knuth. The use of public service programs in media libraries and social media will in future play just as important a role as the programs currently being broadcast, Knuth said on Monday at the Media Policy Colloquium of the Institute for Media and Communication Policy in Hamburg. Overall use of the content will be more decisive than the quota. To do this, the media libraries of the individual broadcasters would have to grow closer together.

also read

The Hamburg Senator for Culture and Media Carsten Brosda (SPD) said it was the task of the broadcasters to offer the various target groups their own access to the media libraries. The “70-plus group” has different needs than the “TikTok generation”. There could also be overlaps with the “Tagesschau”. A uniform “super media library” of the ARD is not suitable for this.

Reform of the fee system

Against the background of the recently unsuccessful increase in broadcasting fees, Brosda called for a reform of the procedure. Politicians must formulate what content the public service broadcaster has to deliver independently of the individual broadcasting programs. The budget required for this must be regularly adjusted according to a fixed index, taking into account inflation. The state parliaments would then only be asked if the index changed. Such a budget procedure would strengthen the broadcasters’ own responsibility, said Brosda.

35 million euros less for the NDR

NDR director Knuth said the stop of the fee increase would bring his broadcaster into further difficulties. Even if the Federal Constitutional Court judges the increase in the broadcasting fee to be lawful, it remains to be seen whether this increase will also apply retrospectively. The lack of a premium increase alone brings the NDR less income of 35 million euros per year. The NDR is currently in a savings process anyway, because 300 million euros must be saved by 2024. Much of the savings will be in entertainment and sports, Knuth said. Criticism of this will certainly increase if, in the end, the “crime scene” from your own city or a popular sporting event is affected by the austerity measures.

Regional things should not be saved away

Aside from information and news, Knuth wants to largely exclude regional reporting from the austerity measures. The need for regional information will increase rather than decrease in the future. In addition to promoting women and migrants, filling positions in rural external offices will play a greater role in the editorial offices.