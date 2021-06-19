The new edition of the IG Sest (Governance Indicator) regulation, published by the Ministry of Economy in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights, determines that public administration bodies linked to the federal government must create mechanisms to respect and promote initiatives related to human rights.

According to the document (whole – 422 KB), the actions will be evaluated annually and will receive an index of compliance and compliance with the requirements, in addition to incentives for innovative practices that can improve respect for human rights in public services.

“In this edition of IG Sest, we will be able to learn about and recognize practices in this area of ​​business and human rights. It is our wish that state-owned companies linked to the federal government are at the forefront of promoting, respecting and protecting human rights for the corporate environment.”, says Mariana Neris, National Secretary for Global Protection at the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

With the determination, says Mariana, public bodies should follow the concept of governance determined by decree no. 9,203 of 2017, which defines “set of leadership, strategy and control mechanisms put in place to assess, direct and monitor management, with a view to conducting public policies and providing services of interest to society.”

In practice, companies must create reporting channels to receive complaints about the integrity and ethics of employees in the performance of their functions, in addition to creating mechanisms that allow for complaints without retaliation. Women’s access to leadership positions, racial diversity in hiring and plurality will also be evaluated.

With information from Brazil Agency.

