Apple is releasing public beta versions of its new operating systems for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, introducing new features and improvements to its devices.
Apple has made available the iOS 18 public betasiPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, giving users an early look at what’s coming to their devices. While the long-awaited Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence features and improved Siri are reserved for future updates and specific devices, the current betas still introduce significant improvements.
Here’s what they are and how to do it Download the betas.
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18: Customization and New Features
The iOS 18 public beta brings major updates to iPhone software, including support for RCS messaging, new customization options for the Home screen, and a redesigned, more customizable Control Center. It will not, however, include the new Apple Intelligence features, which are delayed in the EU due to DMA (but will arrive later in the rest of the world).
Similar new features are also present in the iPadOS 18 public beta, which also finally introduces a native Calculator app for the iPad. The watchOS 11 public beta also introduces features like Off Days and Apple’s Vitals app for quickly viewing your nightly health metrics. For Macs, the macOS Sequoia public beta lets you mirror your iPhone to your screen, among other features. It’s important to note that while you can revert back to the stable version of the operating system for most devices, the Apple Watch doesn’t offer this option. As such, you should only install the beta on your Apple Watch if you’re willing to wait for the stable release this fall.
Finally, the tvOS 18 beta includes an InSight feature, similar to Amazon X-Ray, for Apple TV Plus content, providing additional information about characters, places, and music in programs.
How to download public betas
Beta versions have bugs and potential incompatibilities with third-party apps that can negatively impact the user experience. In general, it is not recommended to install beta versions on devices that are used daily. Before proceeding with the update, it is also always advisable to make a complete backup via Finder (selecting encrypted to also keep passwords to avoid having to re-enter them all later), or via iCloud. If you decide to do so, know that these are the risks.
Having made the necessary recommendations, however, to install the public betas it is necessary to be registered on the portal beta.apple.com. Registration is free and once you have registered with the AppleID used on the device on which you want to install the beta, you will need to go to Settings, General, Software Update and select the “iOS 18 Public Beta” item from the “Beta Updates” menu. This menu will also show the items relating to the betas of iOS and iPadOS 17, macOS Ventura 14, watchOS 10 and tvOS 7, whose development is proceeding in parallel.
Remember that to install these betas on iPhone, iPad and Mac you need to have at least 20% of residual charge or keep the device connected to the power supply. For watchOS you need to use the app on the connected iPhone and Apple Watch must have at least 50% battery life and be within range of the iPhone to which it is associated. For AppleTV there is no particular operation to perform.
