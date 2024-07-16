Apple is releasing public beta versions of its new operating systems for iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, introducing new features and improvements to its devices.

Apple has made available the iOS 18 public betasiPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18, giving users an early look at what’s coming to their devices. While the long-awaited Apple Intelligence artificial intelligence features and improved Siri are reserved for future updates and specific devices, the current betas still introduce significant improvements. Here’s what they are and how to do it Download the betas.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18: Customization and New Features The iOS 18 public beta brings major updates to iPhone software, including support for RCS messaging, new customization options for the Home screen, and a redesigned, more customizable Control Center. It will not, however, include the new Apple Intelligence features, which are delayed in the EU due to DMA (but will arrive later in the rest of the world). The list of devices compatible with iOS 18 Similar new features are also present in the iPadOS 18 public beta, which also finally introduces a native Calculator app for the iPad. The watchOS 11 public beta also introduces features like Off Days and Apple’s Vitals app for quickly viewing your nightly health metrics. For Macs, the macOS Sequoia public beta lets you mirror your iPhone to your screen, among other features. It’s important to note that while you can revert back to the stable version of the operating system for most devices, the Apple Watch doesn’t offer this option. As such, you should only install the beta on your Apple Watch if you’re willing to wait for the stable release this fall. Finally, the tvOS 18 beta includes an InSight feature, similar to Amazon X-Ray, for Apple TV Plus content, providing additional information about characters, places, and music in programs.