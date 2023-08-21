A brawl in Etten-Leur got completely out of hand on Sunday evening. Several people were injured, including three officers. The police speak of ‘an absurd explosion of violence’ and arrested four people. Mayor Mark Verheijen condemns the incident and calls it an ‘absolute low point’. “Violence against police is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.”

The unrest erupted in the center. The Profcycle Tour of Etten-Leur took place there on Sunday afternoon and evening, with all kinds of peripheral activities. The event, where the later winner Mathieu van der Poel rode around in his world champion jersey for the first time, attracted a large crowd.

Around 9.30 pm a fight broke out near the Market and the Raadhuisplein. It is still unclear exactly why. Officers arrived on scene to de-escalate. They started the conversation. According to the police, the fire broke out again and officers and security guards were attacked.

Batons drawn

“The situation was so threatening that the officers had to use their batons and line up to keep the crowd at bay. Officers from surrounding police teams came to the scene to assist, “said the police.

The police also say: ‘It took the officers, assisted by security guards, great effort to restore public order. They demanded to leave several times, but the public continued to beat and kick the officers. Objects were also thrown.

Ultimately, three men (34, 52, 54 years old) and a woman (52 years old) from Sint Willebrord were arrested for what the police call an ‘open assault’. Three officers and an unknown number of civilians were injured, police said. The officers have filed a report, the four are still in custody.

Unacceptable

Mayor Mark Verheijen of Etten-Leur says in a reaction: ,,It is very unfortunate that a wonderful day in Etten-Leur, which was dominated by the cycling round, has to end like this. The scale and intensity of this violence has a major impact on the police officers, guards and innocent bystanders involved. Violence against the police is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.”

Furthermore: ,,I express the hope and expectation that strict punishments will follow in order to draw a clear line. Finally, I express my appreciation to the officers and security guards who had to act in a difficult situation last night. The fact that three of them were injured in this is an absolute low point.”