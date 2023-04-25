London (dpa)

Tottenham Hotspur players issued a public apology after losing 1/6 against Newcastle, and offered to compensate fans for the cost of tickets for the match.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that Tottenham was behind by five in the first 21 minutes of the match that was held last Sunday.

Interim coach Christian Stellini was sacked on Monday after less than a month in charge.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy described the massive loss as “totally unacceptable”. Ryan Mason, the former team player, took over the team’s training for the second time, as he had taken over the team’s training following the departure of Jose Mourinho in April 2021 until the end of the season.

Tottenham ranks fifth in the English Premier League, by six points behind Manchester United, who has two deferred matches, before the meeting that brings them together the day after tomorrow, Thursday.

Captain Hugo Lloris had already apologized to the fans for the “embarrassing” loss in an interview immediately after the match, explaining that the team had lost pride. The team players issued a collective statement, on Tuesday evening, confirming their acceptance that the performance was not acceptable, and making a gesture to help cover the cost of tickets for the match.

Tottenham players said in a post on the club’s official Twitter page: “As a team, we understand your frustration and anger. We weren’t good enough.”

They added, “We know words are not enough in a situation like this, but believe us, an outcome like this hurts.” And they emphasized: “We appreciate your support, at home and abroad, and with this in mind we would like to reimburse the fans for the cost of tickets for the match that was held at St James’ Park.”

And they continued: “We know that this will not change what happened on Sunday, and we will do everything we have to set things right against Manchester United next Thursday, when your support will, again, mean everything.” They affirmed: “Together, and only together, we can move forward.”