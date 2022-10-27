The process of digitizing companies begins to reach the Public Relations sector, a market that moves R$ 3.7 billion a year in the country, according to the Mega Brasil Yearbook of Corporate Communication. It is in this scenario that Mention was born, self-titled first PRTech in Brazil.

founded by Beatriz Ambrosio, former executive of companies such as CargoX, Revelo and Layers, the startup plans to attract 20,000 customers by 2023. “The market suffers from inaccessible and artisanal PR”, said the CEO. “Through software with a monthly subscription, it is possible to democratize access to small and medium-sized companies.”

(Note published in issue 1297 of Dinheiro Magazine)