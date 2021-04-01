Image of an office of the public employment services. Paco Campos / THE COUNTRY

The pandemic brought the economy to a halt for a few months and has imposed restrictions on activity. In these circumstances, GDP suffered a 10.8% drop in 2020, the largest since the Civil War. Despite the brutal cut in production, the disposable income of families only fell by 3.27% last year, according to the INE. Although it is an important figure, a loss of 25,000 million, this moderation is explained because the Administrations borrowed as never before, in 156,750 million, to offset the blow. They shot up spending by 53,000 million, increasing benefits such as ERTE, paying for medical expenses, hiring more and raising pensions and salaries. It is the first time that a welfare state has faced a pandemic.

Although companies reduced their salaries by 8%, their surplus fell much more: 18%. And that has also contributed something to smooth the decline in household income. Companies, that when things go well earn a lot, fall much more in recessions.

Rarely had such an impact been seen on the economy. As the historian Francisco Comín explains, in a war an attempt was made to redouble activity due to the war effort. In a pandemic, in the past cities were closed and production fell due to deaths. But this time it is the first completely global health crisis and in which activity has been restricted as never before in history. Nor before had there been an armed welfare state to combat a pandemic by sustaining income at the cost of increasing indebtedness.

This phenomenon has turned the accounts of families, companies and Administrations upside down. The amount that companies allocate to salaries was cut by 32,083 million, 8%. But at the same time the State raised its benefits to families by 29,847 million, 12%. Of this increase, about 3,600 million correspond to what increased pension spending and 500 million to the minimum income. The rest, about 26,000 million, went to ERTE and unemployment.

This implies that the State neutralized a good part of the fall in income produced by the adjustment of labor costs in companies. The whole of the families hardly lost a few thousand million because of this. In addition, the item of public salaries increased by 4.5%, by about 6,000 million, because they hired more personnel, especially health and educational personnel due to the covid, and they revalued salaries by 2%.

The loss of family income is also seen in property income, which includes interest received, dividends or others, mainly rentals. These sink 21%, about 8,000 million. And there is also a sharp deterioration of some 20,000 million in their surpluses, of which a good part belongs to the self-employed.

Paradoxically, taxes on families have fallen relatively little, 0.7%. Consequently, the tax system has not exercised so much its role as stabilizer of family income, largely because the Administration has taken on debt to partially pay itself in personal income tax. And the same has happened with the quotes.

Despite the decline in rents and the maintenance of taxes, households have saved a record 108,000 million compared to 48,000 in 2019, highlights María Jesús Fernández, an analyst at Funcas. When the usual rate was 8%, Spaniards saved 14.8% of their income. This is explained because with a fall of only 3.27% in their income, the consumption of families experienced a hit of 12%. The reasons: on the one hand, the forced savings due to not being able to move and the fear of contagion, which have weighed down the proximity services. On the other hand, in a scenario of recession and uncertainty, households have equipped themselves with a cushion against possible adversities. Will this serve to strengthen the recovery? If the pattern of other crises is repeated, these savings would catalyze the rebound. However, the Bank of Spain is cautious: it points out that it has been able to focus on high incomes, which consume less of its accumulated wealth. And he points out that, after two crises, precautionary savings could continue.

While the impact on families was moderate, non-financial corporations suffered a blow, with a collapse of their surplus of 50.9 billion, 18%. The distributed dividend fell by 34,604 million, 41%. And investment fell by 28,000 million, 15%. Despite these numbers, the reduction in the salary item was 8%; In other words, companies did not adjust employment to the same extent that their surplus fell and they endured part of their workforce thinking that it was a temporary shock. Although to a lesser extent, they also did something to make up for the severe loss of income that restricted activity entailed.

EU support

In short, the effect of the covid has not been seen in family income thanks to public aid. And this has been possible for two reasons: while in 2008 the construction bubble had to be adjusted, this time it was presumed that it was a temporary blow and, therefore, acceptable. Another historical difference is that the expansion of public spending has been financed by dint of taking the debt to maximums in relation to GDP that have not been known since the Cuban War.

This large increase in debt, although more sustainable with very low rates, has been financed thanks to the fact that the ECB bought the entire increase in Spanish debt last year. “If we weren’t in the EU, this would have been impossible,” recalls Comín. With the peseta, Spain had no credit outside, and it hardly got it even inside the euro between 2008 and 2013.

A debt to correct in the medium term

The situation of family income in 2020 contrasts with that of the previous crisis. In 2009, household income only decreased by 0.7%. In 2010 and 2011 they even rebounded very slightly. And in 2012 they plummeted 5.2%, more than GDP. Tax hikes, layoffs and the depletion of benefits weighed heavily.

Then years of great gaps in the public accounts accumulated. This time it will also happen, starting from an already high debt and deficit base. “We must continue to support the recovery, but without losing sight of the medium-term finances,” says Francisco Vidal, chief economist at Intermoney. Otherwise, we could end up with a latent debt crisis that would explode when the ECB doesn’t buy everything.