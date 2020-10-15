From the first announcements of the government’s recovery plan, the amount of aid granted to companies provoked reactions in the ranks of the opposition and the trade union world. . “All this aid – that’s a lot of billions – is not associated with counterparts, we give money and we’ll see what happens”, regretted the secretary general of the CGT, Philippe Martinez, at the beginning of September. The CFDT is claiming “Guarantees” on the use of these public aids …

Faced with this outcry, the National Assembly has therefore created an “information mission” on the counterparts to be required of companies. These have already received massive aid at the start of the health crisis. With the recovery plan, they will see their taxes reduced by 10 billion euros in 2021, through a reduction in their production taxes.

The greatest French fortunes have only increased

At the same time, other figures, revealing the widening of inequalities in favor of the health crisis, added additional pressure on the government which initially envisaged nothing but relying on good faith and the sense of the collective of the beneficiaries of the recovery plan … France will indeed have a million additional poor by the end of the year, while the greatest French fortunes have only increased. So much data that again undermines the “Runoff” that the executive is trying to sell.

The fact-finding mission, chaired by an LR deputy and whose rapporteur is a LaREM deputy, will not complete its work for a good year… This makes the FI deputy Éric Coquerel, who will sit there, say that she is “Above all a way to save time” for the government. “We participate because our rule is to always try to get our ideas across”, he explains. Communist deputy Jean-Paul Dufrègne will also sit there on behalf of his group. “Setting up the mission is quite a good thing, although some may think that it is a way to drown the fish, justifies the parliamentarian. We will make proposals so that the granting of aid takes place only in exchange for a certain number of constraints for the large groups. “ The elected PCF believes that on the other hand, we should not attack companies with less than 250 employees. For the others, requirements in terms of job maintenance, employee training and a “low carbon strategy” are essential. Eric Coquerel also hears “Impose the idea of ​​counterparts”, in particular social and ecological, public aid contributing for the moment only “Feed dividends”. “We are not proposing a ban on dividends for eternity, also specifies Jean-Paul Dufrègne, but at least for the 2020 and 2021 financial years. “ As for the means of enforcing these counterparts, the Communist deputy considers that“Bercy or even the labor inspectorate have the possibility of doing so”. It would then be, in the event of non-compliance, to suspend this aid and demand its repayment.

For now, the government remains on the same line. Jean Castex prefers to refer to negotiations company by company…