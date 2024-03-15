The country's Supreme Court analyzed 2 cases and ordered new trials in lower courts

A Supreme Court of the United States decided on Friday (March 15, 2024) that public agents can be sued if they block users on their social media profiles. The issue reached the last instance in the country because of 2 cases:

Lindke vs. Freed – James Freed updated its Facebook page in 2014 to say it was “city manager” from Port Huron (Michigan). He used the profile to post about his private and professional life, such as asking feedback community on some issues. Kevin Lindke criticized the conduct of local authorities in the covid pandemic. Freed deleted the comments and blocked the user. Lindke sued Freed, but lost. The North American court understood that the page was private;

O'Connor-Ratfliff vs. Garnier – Michelle O'Connor-Ratcliff created a Facebook page to promote its campaign to integrate a school board in Poway (California). The profile was used to update people about the group's work. Christopher and Kimberly Garnier, parents of students enrolled in Poway schools, began to make repeated criticisms on the pages. The comments were initially deleted. Then the Garniers were blocked. The couple sued the counselor and claimed that her rights were guaranteed by the 1st Amendment violated. It won. The court found that O'Connor-Ratcliff's profiles were a public forum.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote on behalf of the Court.

She stated that public agents who use their profiles to make official statements may not have the freedom to delete comments or block critical users – and in this case, they must allow contradiction or they could be sued.

However, Barrett also declared that these same public officials have their private lives and constitutional rights, including those guaranteed by the 1st Amendment to speak about their jobs and exercise a “editorial control” about what is said on their personal platforms.

The minister said that making this distinction is not easy: “When a public official posts something related to work on social media, it can be difficult to tell whether it is a public or private statement”.

The US Supreme Court returned the 2 cases to the lower court and ordered them to be retried based on the rules stipulated by the ministers. read here the full decision in the Lindke vs. Freed (PDF – 134 kB) and here the full decision in the case of O'Connor-Ratfliff vs. Garnier (PDF – 56 kB).