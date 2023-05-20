During the 2023 edition of Forum Pa, the technical table promoted by ANGI, the National Association of Young Innovators, was held. Protagonists from the world of businesses, institutions and startups discussed the issues of innovation and digital transition in support of a smarter public administration that is accessible to citizens. “We are delighted with the success of this important initiative and the valuable collaboration with Forum Pa’s partners. Innovation plays a key role within the mechanisms of a public administration that aims to be fast and increasingly smart. The new trends highlight a paradigm shift in the working world for PA employees as well as, thanks to investments in digital, new and interesting opportunities arise for the business and startup ecosystem,” said Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI.

“With the Innovation and PA panel we wanted to bring valuable evidence on the relationship between the various stakeholders on the Italian scene operating in the sector, both institutional and private. Good practices and food for thought to try to do better and better with the aim of innovating the our country and to promote innovation in all its forms, in line with our associative mission”, added DG ANGI Francesco Paolo Russo. Then, ANGI Ricerche in collaboration with Lab2101 presented the results of the observatory on new innovation and digital trends for the public administration. “The relationship between Italians and the Public Administration, as demonstrated by the opinion poll carried out by LAB21.01 for ANGI Ricerche and presented at FORUM PA 2023, shows that there is still work to be done to establish an optimal and profitable relationship”, said the prof. Roberto Baldassari, Director of the ANGI Scientific Committee and DG of Lab 21.01.

In fact, 52.5% of the interviewees declared that their assessment was not sufficient for the Public Administration. The main priorities identified by the reference sample see in first place the possibility of receiving assistance in real time (34.9%), reducing waiting times to receive documents (25.7%) and more generally solving customer problems citizens. But what are the sectors or areas where citizens use the services of the Public Administration the most? In first place, with 47.2%, we find health followed by the registry office (30.7%) and taxes (22.1%). The image of the Public Administration as a state bandwagon governed mainly by the bureaucracy continues to be rooted in the minds of Italians. In fact, bureaucracy represents for Italians one of the main limitations and problems in approaching the Public Administration.

The solution most appreciated by Italians is transparency, which brings with it some decisive benefits such as: the decrease in corruption (69.2%); the increase in meritocracy (55.1%); the increase in the quality of services (40.2%) and more generally the increase in efficiency. So what should a Public Administration do to get ever closer to the world of startups and innovation? According to the responses to the research, in first place providing all digital documentation (30.4%), assisting young entrepreneurs in the company launch process (29.6%); make simplified procedures for innovative businesses (22.6%) and eliminate or reduce waiting times (17.4%). Lastly, seven out of 10 Italians believe that the Public Administration can innovate by collaborating with innovative startups and SMEs.