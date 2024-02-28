It is the worst result for the period since 2021 in values ​​adjusted for inflation, according to the National Treasury

The government recorded a surplus of R$79.3 billion in public accounts in January 2024. The result represents an increase of 0.5% compared to the same period in 2023, when the positive balance was R$78.9 billion in current values.

When considering the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), however, the federal government's accounts fell by 3.8%. In the same period last year, they reached a surplus of R$82.5 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation. This is the worst result since January 2021, when it reached R$53.1 billion in real terms.

O National treasure released the balance sheet this Wednesday (Feb 28, 2024). Here's the complete (PDF – 648 kB) of the presentation.

The primary balance is formed by subtracting income from expenses, without counting the payment of interest on the debt.