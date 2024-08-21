2025 Budget, Bankitalia’s optimism about the accounts dispels the dark omens about the government

While the oppositions and the media sends dark omens about the government, in view of the bride financial maneuver in autumn, they arrive on the front of the public accounts some good news that could make the search for the approximately 25 billion is less difficult planned for the maneuver. A few days ago the revenue agency had published the data on tax revenues for the first six months of the year, which speak of 13.113 billion more in revenues, compared to the same period in 2023. A result that had contradicted those who have long accused the government to wink at tax evaders.

Now Bank of Italy informs that the overall balance of Italy’s financial relations with foreign countries over the last 12 months ends with revenues in our favour Nation for a total of 33.6 billion euros, or a surplus equal to 1.6% of the GDP. This is excellent news (perhaps even unexpected at least in the numbers) especially in light of the economic moment which is certainly not very favourable at the international level, which certifies how the system Italy is strengthening, achieving a significant increase in the current account balance with foreign countries. In fact, compared to the previous period (July 2022 – June 2023) which ended with a deficit of 22.3 billion euros, the overall improvement is equal to 55.9 billion euros in just one year.

They have also grown investments directed to Italy for an amount of 3.1 billion. In fact, the goods balance was 62.9 billion euros. All this translates into greater concrete and real wealth for Italy and its production system.

In the twelve months ending in June 2024, the current balance recorded a surplus of 33.6 billion euros (1.6% of GDP), compared to a deficit of -22.3 billion in the same period of 2023. These are the data contained in the bulletin ‘Balance of payments and equity position on foreign countries’. Specifically, the financial account recorded acquisitions of net assets abroad for 44.5 billion (from net investments for 8.6 billion in the same period of the previous year). The positive balances of ‘other investments’ (114 billion), direct investments (4 billion), derivatives (2.6 billion) and official reserves (2.2 billion) were only partly offset by the negative balance of portfolio investments (-78.3 billion).

Foreign assets of Italian residents increased by 16.5 billion. Increases in assets in ‘other investments’ (14.9 billion), foreign direct investments (1.3 billion), official reserves (0.5 billion) and derivatives (0.4 billion) more than offset slight net sales of portfolio securities (-0.6 billion), in particular debt securities.

«The significant improvement in the balance of goods (62.9 billion, from -0.6) and the more modest one in services (-5.3 billion, from -10.7) have more than offset the shift into deficit of the balance of primary income (-6.2 billion, from 5.8) and the slight worsening of the deficit of secondary income (-17.9 billion, from -16.8)», explains the Bank of Italy. In short, the Italy systemas already certified by economic data that are overall positive and better than the EU average, seems, for the moment, not to be excessively affected by a gradual slow worsening of the main international economic indicators.