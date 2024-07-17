Bank of Italy: public debt rises to 2,918.9 billion in May

Public debt on the rise: in May, compared to April, rose by 13.3 billion to 2,918.942 billion from 2,905.629 billion in April. In May 2023 it was equal to 2,819 billion: therefore in one year, the increase was 99 billion. These are the data from Bankitalia.

Bankitalia explains that the increase is due to the requirement of the Public Administrations (11.5 billion) and to the overall effect of the discounts and premiums on issuance and reimbursement, the revaluation of inflation-linked securities and the change in exchange rates (2.1 billion). The reduction in the Treasury’s liquid assets (0.3 billion, to 31.9) had an opposite effect. With reference to the distribution by subsector, the debt of the Central Administrations increased by 13.6 billion, while that of the Local Administrations decreased by 0.3 billion. The debt of the Social Security Institutions remained substantially unchanged. The average residual life of the debt remained stable at 7.8 years.

In May, the share of debt held by the Bank of Italy decreased slightly (at 23.3 percent from 23.5 percent in the previous month), while in April (the last month for which this data is available) the share held by non-residents stood at 28.8 (from 28.7 percent in the previous month) and the share held by other residents (mainly households and non-financial businesses) at 14.1 percent (as in the previous month). (