A Public Account 50 years after the coup

“We not only have to remember, but look to the future,” socialist senator Isabel Allende, daughter of socialist president Salvador Allende, who was overthrown by the military 50 years ago, told CNN Chile. Everything indicates that the milestone will mark this second Public Account of President Gabriel Boric, in measures related to human rights, reparation, justice and search. The parliamentarian referred to the words of the Republican adviser Luis Silva, from the extreme right, who said yesterday that Augusto Pinochet had been a statesman. For Allende, these were “unacceptable” statements.

Regarding the Public Account, Senator Allende, a socialist, said that she expected announcements on pensions, regarding the tax reform and public investment, especially for Valparaíso.