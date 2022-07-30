PUBG Battlegrounds continues its path of evolution and in this case presents a rather bizarre collaboration (but not too much, considering the levels that have been reached with these initiatives) with Assassin’s Creedarriving at August 2022.

L’cross-over event between PUBG Battlegrounds and Assassin’s Creed will be held from 17 August to 22 Septembertherefore it is a rather long-lasting initiative, which will bring with it cosmetic elements themed with the Ubisoft series, as well as “elements of the world” of the games in question, with objects not yet well defined.

However, we can expect Assassin’s Creed themed skins, parachutes, emotes, weapon charms, sprays and more that recall the Ubisoft series, as well as technological elements that lead back to Abstergo and a Haven map where we could find an Animus machine.

PUBG x Assassin’s Creed, new collaboration coming soon

In short, many are expected easter eggcitations and cross-references as usually happens in these cases.

Part of these elements included with the collaboration will also be applied to PUBG Mobile, with a view to a wide-ranging partnership between Krafton and Ubisoft. Just in the past few days, PUBG Battlegrounds got a new map, along with the update for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, with the game now running at 4K and 60fps on Xbox Series X and 1440p on PS5.