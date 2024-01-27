Krafton the publisher of PUBG: Battlegrounds decided to transform the PUBG brand into a series actual, as stated in a press release where the company's CEO, Changhan Kim, stated that he wanted to continue investing in PUBG and in the expansion of the market. Krafton is also actively using the services offered by generative artificial intelligence, which are considered revolutionary by management.

The statement

PUBG is the game that launched the Battle Royale phenomenon

Basically, the long-term plan is to expand the PUBG series globally, building a real ecosystem around it “by franchising the Battleground IP to achieve unrivaled competitiveness”. Going into more detail, Krafton plans to implement a long-term branding strategy, including expanding the product lineup based on Battleground's intellectual property by increasing projects in development through internal and external studios. This means that some spin-offs related to PUBG.

On artificial intelligence, Kim is excited about its possible applications and wants Krafton to use it more actively in development, improving production efficiency.

For those who don't know, PUBG are among the most profitable titles in the world, whose development has continued unabated since its launch on PC on December 20, 2017. This is the intellectual property that cleared battle royales, before Fortnite . There are countless platforms that have seen conversions of PUBG Battlegrounds: PC, Android, iOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series