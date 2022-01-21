Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene, is known for pioneering technology to create exciting new games. Green is best known for helping to create the modern era of battle royale games. His biggest project is, of course, PUBG: Battlegrounds, but it took years to advance the technology needed for 100-player experiences.

Since 2019, Greene has been pursuing new ideas, and a recent tweet of his could offer the ultimate look at what he and his PlayerUnknown Productions team have put together. In what appears to be a recruiting campaign for PlayerUnknown Productions, Greene shared a video of a proof-of-concept tech demo he helped create since early 2021. This short video shows a camera covering a great distance, first flying close to the ground through foliage and then high between the clouds, showing what appears to be a huge map filled with mountains and trees. Greene described the demo as “a series of worlds the size of a planet“.

Greene goes on to say he’s also thinking about the possibilities that planet-sized worlds might be available to players, but that’s all he said. His only other comment is to say that PlayerUnknown Productions is hiring and that those who want to help create that kind of worlds should apply.

Today I want to share a proof-of-concept tech demo from early last year. This gave me the confidence to think about planet-sized worlds and the possibilities they could afford players. If you want to help us make these worlds, we are hiring!https://t.co/MUO49PS2KG pic.twitter.com/wDef2Jz34T – PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 17, 2022

That Greene and PlayerUnknown Productions are working on large-scale games is no secret, but this is the first time players have had a look at what they are making.

