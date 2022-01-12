The battle royale reaches a peak of 670,000 players after the change of the monetization model.

PUBG: Battlegrounds, the veteran battle royale, is still one of the regulars on the lists of Most played video games on Steam, but his recent change in the monetization model has led him to shoot your figures. The former known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds announced at the end of 2021 that it would adopt a free to play model.

Since yesterday, the game is available to download for free and that has served to attract a large number of players, managing to reach a peak in the last 24 hours of 670,000 players, double the frequent number of users in the last month. It was well-known Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad who shared the figures, although not all players seem satisfied with the arrival of new players.

Players report the arrival of cheatersThe analyst has also highlighted that negative reviews by game users they have multiplied by thirteen. The complaints, as Ahmad points out, point to the presence of players using cheats and that they would have arrived encouraged by change game model. Players who purchased the game back in the day received a special PUBG commemorative bundle, upgrading their account to Battlegrounds Plus, adding exclusive features, plus various skins, a frying pan, and a nameplate.

The great traffic of new users in PUBG: Battlegrounds arrives as its creators, Krafton, prepare their new projects after the purchase of Unknown worlds, parents of the excellent Subnautica. The popular battle royale is also available for download free on PlayStation and Xbox, and if what you are looking for are more free proposals to shoot you, these are our 12 best free shooters on PC.

