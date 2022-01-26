The popular battle royale PUBG recently changed business models and became a free-to-play game.

This step proved to be a great success with the developer Krafton who announced that the game saw a 486% increase in new players in the week following the move to free-to-play.

This exceeds the growth rate of players since PUBG initially launched in 2017. Krafton also announced that the growth rate for new players was higher, at 537%, in places like the Commonwealth of Independent States in the South. – East Asia and South America.

At its peak, PUBG reached 690,000 total “active” players on Steam as part of the transition, Krafton said. Additionally, the average playtime has increased by more than 100% on PC and consoles compared to the week before the change. And on PlayStation specifically, PUBG saw a 400% increase in average playtime, Krafton said.

To celebrate these achievements, Krafton will be giving away special rewards to those who play PUBG for at least one hour between 01:00 on January 27 and 00:59 on January 30. Users who log in between now and February 17 will receive Orbital Vanguard skins.

Prior to the move to F2P, PUBG sold over 75 million copies on PC and consoles. The universe of the game continues to grow with the mobile title New State and the spin-off The Callisto Protocol.

