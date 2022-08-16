Battle royale continues to do well for Krafton, with the mobile version also in good shape.

Almost six years have passed since PUBG Battlegrounds began to wage war and made battle royale fashionable within the shooting genre, but still today is very profitable for Kraftonmore after having made the leap to the free to play model earlier this year.

The financial report The most recent of the company leaves us with a very illuminating data of the success that the game maintains today. And it is that PUBG Battlegrounds has been revitalized after becoming free to play, receiving 80,000 new players a day steadily since January, or at least that’s what the company claims.

Krafton’s results have grown by 37%Krafton’s net profit is up 37% compared to the same quarter last year, and much of the blame rests with desktop battle royale, which has seen average user spending has grown by more than 20% on all platforms.

In addition, the company ensures that New State, the name that bears the mobile version Released in November of last year for both iOS and Android, it has also seen an increase in the game time that players spend on it, although they do not share figures as striking as those of PUBG.

With all this, Krafton continues to update its titles, with new content for PC and consoles that even adds new maps for PUBG Battlegrounds, as well as updates that improve resolution and performance on new generation PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

More about: PUBG, PUBG Battlegrounds, Krafton, PUBG: New State and Tax Results.