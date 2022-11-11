Today, video game developers often buy studios to expand their title creation, which is why at the beginning of the year we saw that microsoft will be buying soon ActivisionBlizzard. And now, kraftonthe current owner of the saga PUBGhas decided to get Neon Giantcompany that brought us interesting games like TI have Ascent.

In an earnings release this Friday, krafton also revealed that the newly acquired Swedish studio is currently working on an open world FPS. The debut game was released for consoles Xbox Y pc last July before reaching the systems PlayStation in March. Having mixed reviews that led some to take a liking to it.

Here’s a review of what this game was:

Its fantastically detailed world design and incredible lighting make it one of the most visually stunning games of its kind we’ve ever played, and while its plot and dialogue can sometimes feel like trying to break through a diamond, the exploration and combat that flow around you, make everything else a real joy.

For now, there are no more details of this purchase, but it is interesting to know that they are already working on a new title, which is now owned by krafton. With the profits it has generated PUBG Until now, it is possible that the graphics you have seen are even better because of the budget that will be added to the production.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: Video game studio purchases are interesting, no matter how big a reputation each one has. Now we just wait for the full purchase of Activision in the coming months.