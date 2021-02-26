A new installment of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds is yet to come. Better known as PUBG, this video game laid the foundations for the enormous popularity of the battle royale today.

After establishing itself as one of the best games for PC and consoles, PUBG received a version for mobile devices, which received great acceptance among fans of this genre.

It is therefore surprising that PUBG Studio consider launching a new franchise title. Especially since most of these games just keep updating the content and the gameplay based on it.

Through a video on social networks, he presented PUBG: New State, the brand new iteration of this battle royale series that will arrive sometime this year.

We also recommend: More fiction classics! Ellen Ripley and Alien’s Xenomorph arrive in Fortnite

A more futuristic design for PUBG

Although no further details were commented on this new installment, through the video we were able to discover a little about the gameplay and appearance of the game. What stands out the most is that, when set in the year 2051, this time it presents a more futuristic design, especially in the weapons and equipment that we will have at our disposal.

In fact, PUBG Studio indicated that this game will offer other types of vehicles, in addition to the map on which the actions will be carried out, Troi, you will have an environment full of interactive objects. In them, players will be able to perform different actions that will be beneficial in the game to meet the main goal.

It is expected that New State available before the end of 2021, on both iOS and Android devices. In fact, for those who are interested, pre-registration can already be done through the PlayStore. We will see how this new battle royale turns out.

Source.



