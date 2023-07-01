













PUBG Mobile will have its definitive crossover with Dragon Ball Super







It is worth noting that this collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Dragon Ball Super was announced in August 2022. This new partnership will mark the first time the series based on Akira Toriyama’s story has appeared in a mobile-only game.

In July, this battle royale will be filled with content in its version 2.7 and will include new game modes, various characters from the series, limited time sets and items with which you can play.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this title has a good run of collaborations with anime games like Neon Genesis Evangelion and Jujutsu Kaisen. At the time, he also had a thing for Arcane, the acclaimed animated series based on the characters from League of Legends.

Source: PUBG Mobile

Now, this collaboration with DBS seems to be unique and has the task of bringing the players of this battle royale closer to the characters of Akira Toriyama. You have to be aware of the upcoming announcements that are made around this promising society.

What do you think of this collaboration? It excites you?

