













PUBG Mobile will have a surprise collaboration with Spy x Family









PUBG Mobile It is one of the most popular video games and its collaborations are always exemplary, the last one that was announced will be with the characters of Spy x Family and they already have everyone waiting for the details.

PUBG has not yet properly mentioned the details of the collaboration with Spy x Family, which is the popular manga and anime that tenderly and mysteriously focuses on a family that keeps many secrets.

However, let us remember that this is not the first time that PUBG He has collaborations with some anime, in fact he recently had one with Evangelion; in addition to Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super and Sakura Wars.

So, with Spy x Family it had to happen at some point, and well, in view of the previous collaborations, we might think that there will be cosmetics, weapons, armor, or voice cards for quick chat. It could be anything from the above, but focused on the Forger family.

On the other hand, It is worth mentioning that PUBG is preparing for its anniversary and because of this we can expect details about it. Fans will be quite interested in the proposal that will definitely leave them with a lot of content.

Are you ready for the big events of the popular battle royale? We will have more specific news about this very soon, as long as you stay active in the game so as not to miss details!

Where can I play PUBG?

The video game is available for PC, Xbox and PlayStation. The battle royale premiered in 2015 and is still very popular today.

It has its own massive events and skin awards.

