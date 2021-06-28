Krafton and Tencent’s battle royale kicked out another 2,500,000 players a week earlier.

The cheaters They are that scourge that never disappears from multiplayer games, and not for lack of effort. How many PUBG Mobile players do you think have been “banned” in the last week? 100,000? 200,000? The truth is that the question would be more funny if it were not for the headline of the news, but yes: the battle royale free for iOS and Android has kicked out more than 3,800,000 players in the last week, like nothing.

Krafton and Tencent have taken the frying pan for a walk, and in particular, they have forever expelled 3,884,690 accounts between June 18 and 24. All of them cheating player accounts, who used hacks to gain an advantage in this free mobile battle royale. The main reasons for the expulsions, as explained on Twitter, were the character model modification (76%), the use of various hacks (8%) and speed hacks / wallhacks (5% each).

As for the player accounts themselves, the majority of the bans have been given in the higher ranks of the game. 42% of banned players are between the ‘Crown’ and ‘Conqueror’ ranks, the three highest ranks in the game at a competitive level. And in particular, ‘Corona’ is the rank with the most accounts expelled of all those in this wave, representing 27% of all sanctions. It shows that cheats have no dissimulation when it comes to moving up through hacks.

As we mentioned before, cheats are a constant problem In competitive multiplayer games, and with a competitive multiplayer game like PUBG Mobile, free and easily accessible, it is normal for the hacker numbers to be so high. In fact, Tencent kicked out 2.5 million of players the week before this, and they don’t seem to be slowing down in the slightest. We remind you that this year PUBG: New State will be released, a sequel to PUBG Mobile that promises to be full of news.

