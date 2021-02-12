The day of Valentine’s Day is approaching, and a few days before the big event our favorite video games have already begun to share their dynamics to have a great time with the community.

One of them is the popular battle royale PUBG Mobile, which announced through its social networks that those who have an epic love or friendship story, and tell it to the community, will be able to win at UC.

You can now participate, and all you have to do is tag that special person in the comments of these dynamics, telling their story, you can do it both in the publication of Facebook as in that of Instagram.

You never imagine what can happen on any given day in PUBG

And do not worry if you still have not found your soulmate or your best friend for life, you can always go to the comments and surely one of those stories will make you smile. Among the comments you can find anecdotes such as:

I met love with my life, in fact today we have been dating for 7 months, hahaha in a crazy game on Playload, from there, everything better.

There I met the person who has helped me cope with my illnesses, my bad times … He was just my duo and to this day he became my boyfriend and we are very happy.

I met my best friend in August 2018 through a Pubg friend at a classic. We always started playing duo and squad with friends. He became one of the most important people in my life. It helped me to cope with many problems that I had during all this time. To this day, it helps me to improve myself both in the field of play and in life.

We recommend you: Call of Duty: Mobile is a success and is expanding in Latin America.

There is no doubt that the friendships we make online sometimes turn out to be stronger and truer than many imagine.

Do you have a story to tell about your experience in PUBG? Don’t forget to participate in this dynamic!



