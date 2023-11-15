PUBG Mobile, a popular mobile game, recently announced a collaboration with Pagani SpA, a well-known Italian supercar manufacturer. This partnership, which lasts from November 10th to January 7th, will bring two iconic Pagani models to the world of PUBG Mobile, enriching the game with new exclusive colorways. Pagani, founded in 1998, is famous for producing limited edition hypercars that combine art and advanced engineering. PUBG Mobile players will have the opportunity to enjoy the experience of driving two emblematic Pagani creations: the Pagani Imola, known for its high performance, and the Pagani Zonda R, designed for racing. Both models will be available in different liveries, including the Imola in Nebula Dream, an iridescent hazy effect, and the Zonda R in Melodic Midnight, which resembles a musical equalizer. A special variant of the Imola, called Arctic Aegic, will feature an ice effect.

In addition to vehicles, PUBG Mobile offers players the chance to enhance their experience with exclusive Pagani accessories, such as the Pagani Parachute, as well as a series of themed clothing. The partnership also introduces a new collection system to the game. Players who accumulate the most cars will earn in-game rewards, and those who manage to collect all 7 vehicles will receive an exclusive title. Vincent Wang, of Tencent Games, underlined the importance of this collaboration for PUBG Mobile, highlighting how the union with the Pagani brand adds a new dimension to the game. Michael Staskin of Pagani Automobili America, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, recognizing the synergies between the two companies in pursuing performance and innovation. This collaboration between PUBG Mobile and Pagani began on November 7 and will continue until January 7, 2024. PUBG MOBILE is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.