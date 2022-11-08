PUBG Mobile has unveiled a number of features coming with the game’s version 2.3 update, which will celebrate football with the PUBG Mobile Global Chicken Cup, featuring a multi-map restyling, themed gameplay, in-game activities, cosmetics and more. To kick off these updates, Erangel will see a number of changes as part of the PUBG Mobile version 2.3 update and Global Chicken Cup. To celebrate the season of sport, a new football theme park will be added to the game with soccer fields to explore and themed activities to complete. The update will also add a number of new items, such as themed sneakers. Players will be able to participate in football-themed social events and earn a variety of rewards. Players can also go down to these soccer fields and earn supplies by scoring goals with portable soccer balls.

The event will also expand one of PUBG Mobile’s most important collaborations to date, with sports icon Lionel Messi serving as the captain of the Global Chicken Cup. To celebrate Messi’s career, there will be a variety of activities across different maps and game modes, all GOAT themed. In addition to football-themed content, Erangel, Aftermath and Livik will undergo significant changes with this update. Aftermath will undergo a complete overhaul, with full updates to the map, armor, weapons, energy system and more, as well as new gameplay mechanics intended to renew every match. Players will also experience changes and optimizations made to other maps, such as adding additional weather effects to Livik. The update will be released soon, according to the publisher.