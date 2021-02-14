Despite the tremendous competition that exists in the subgenre of Battle royale, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or alone PUBG, has remained relevant.

But with the launch of its mobile version since 2018, known as PUBG MOBILE, its presence has expanded much more. Currently, it is enjoyed by millions of players around the world, and is part of the esports. In Mexico has become very relevant.

PUBG MOBILE had its first tournament in Mexico

This is why it is not surprising to hear that the event was held for the first time MEXICO SERIES. All the players residing in the Mexican Republic, and who are part of a team, could participate.

Those who were victorious won attractive prizes. Among these is a place for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Mexico. The latter is the local qualifying tournament that opens a new path for the player.

PUBG Mobile rewards you if you have an epic love story to share

What do we mean exactly? Well, nothing less than allowed him to classify PUBG MOBILE Global Championship. It is the world’s largest tournament in esports through mobile platforms.

In MEXICO SERIES, which could be classified as a semi-professional competition, participated in several teams with an offline qualifying phase. The grand finale took place at 6:00 p.m. on February 12 between 16 of them.

AT7 Gold was the Mexican team that won the event

The Mexican team that came in first place in the competition was nothing less than AT7 Gold. Throughout his day he had 42 eliminations, 79 points and scored two resounding victories.

The other seven finalists and who stayed on the road were GT ESPORTS, Try Hard Gamers, Apex Esports, Full of Power, Space Esports, UB Esports Y Teko Esports. It was a very close competition, as can be seen in the recording of the event.

The maps that were contested in the MEXICO SERIES of PUBG MOBILE were Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and it was repeated Erangel.

According to the average, the first three teams distributed the prize of one thousand dollars that was offered, almost $ 20 thousand pesos at the current exchange rate. However, only the first place, AT7 Gold, was the one who got the place for him PMCO Mexico.

We’ll see later how he fares in the next competition in this game, but he certainly deserves all the congratulations.

Sources [1][2].



