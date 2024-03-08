PUBG MOBILEone of the world's most popular mobile titles, has announced a new international partnership with the acclaimed series SPY×FAMILY.

SPY×FAMILY is a critically acclaimed Japanese anime and manga series that follows a spy named Twilightcharged with maintaining the fragile peace between the rival nations of Westalis And Ostania. To get in touch with her Ostanian goal, Twilight must form a family like Loid Forger and enroll her “child” in a prestigious school. He doesn't know that his adopted daughter Anya is a psychic who can read minds and who is his new wife Yor she is secretly a skilled assassin. The peace of the world is in the hands of a family of three who hide their true identity.

PUBG MOBILE is available for free on App Store And Google Play Store.

