The Government of India recently banned the popular game PUBG in India. Since then, there was an atmosphere of disappointment in Pabji Lovers. Now there is a good news for him. Pabji may be back in India soon. PUBG is basically a game by South Korean company Blue Hole Studios. Blue Hole Studios has withdrawn the franchise of PUBG Mobile from Chinese company Tencent of Banning company and is in talks with Reliance Jio on distribution.

Deal can be confirmed with Jio

Through a blogpost from Blue Hole Studios, it has been revealed that the company is in a deal with Reliance Jio for distribution of games in India. Deal has just started. However, no official statement has come about this yet.

118 apps were banned

The government had recently banned 118 mobile apps, along with the users, threatening the security of the country. Many big names were included in these banned apps. Games apps like Ludo and Carrom, which became popular in India, also came under its purview. Apart from Ludo All Star and Ludo World-Ludo Superstars, Chase Juice and Carrom Friends have also been banned.

