When it comes to Krafton, one cannot help but think of one of the most famous battle royals of all time, PUBG Battlegrounds. However, this game is not the only title in development in the studio, in fact the company has revealed its new project based on a saga of classic fantasy novels.

The game doesn’t have a title yet, but the story will be based on the Korean saga called The Bird That Drinks Tears written by Lee Yeongdo. The game will presumably be an RPG, however the specific genre is not yet known. The whole thing is based on assumptions about how such titles have been developed in the past

We have been released some concept art, which show the full party of characters of the title: a human, a Tokebì, a Rekkon and a Nhaga, four races known to those who are a reader of the novels. Their names will also be known: Kagan Draca, Henby, Tynahan and Ryn Paye, all of which can be found. On the official website of the game

Other concepts show Ryn’s older sister, called Amo, and a lot of great setting, as well as a map of the game world. We hope the title lives up to the concept art shown.

Source: Gamepur