In a context in which PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds officially becomes free-to-play, its own developer Krafton began to send four formal complaints: to the developer Garena, to Apple and Google, and to the production house of a Chinese film entitled “Biubiubiu“.

The complaint against Garena lies in what Krafton calls a shameless copy of PUBG of two mobile games, Free Fire and Free Fire Max (described as “Ultimate survival shooter available on Mobile“, which already in the concept are openly Battle Royale, as they pit 50 players against each other or in teams of four after parachuting onto an island where one”safe zone“it shrinks more and more until there is only one survivor), accused of voluntarily reproducing and against copyright laws many aspects on which PUBG bases its success, some more significant such as”the feature introduction with air drop function, copyright protected“, others much more labile such as the selection of weapons, armor and the color scheme of the game, and others simply slavishly copied, for example the cooking pan used both as a weapon and as an indestructible armor.

Convinced that Garena has earned “hundreds of millions of dollars“, Krafton first asked the person directly concerned to remove the games from the platforms, a request that was denied, then filed the complaint with Apple and Google, guilty of having allowed the marketing in their respective stores in full contrast to break-ins by copyright of similar products In particular, Krafton has also asked Google to remove gameplay footage from Youtube, but there has not yet been a solution.

The Chinese live-action film Biubiubiu instead he is accused of being “nothing more than a dramatization of Battlegrounds that violates its rights“The entire film and its trailers should be removed from Youtube according to Krafton, but even here Google hasn’t removed anything.

Source: IGN