Clearly having not read the room at all over the last few months, PUBG creator krafton has announced it has “entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Naver Z to develop a new Web 3.0 and non-fungible token (NFT) project”. Sigh.

This project will be aimed at building an “NFT metaverse platform”, with Krafton using its experience of creating games such as PUBG to “develop a user-generation content [UGC] creation tool”. The company will use Unreal Engine to build a “high-quality virtual world”.

Naver Z (the company behind Asia’s largest metaverse platform Zepeto), will then use its experience to manage “the metaverse service and its surrounding community and social services”.

A statement from HyungChul Park, Lead of Web 3.0 team at Krafton, reads: “This partnership between Krafton and Naver Z is bolstered by each company’s unique expertise and shared global focused as they look toward a future driven by NFTs and metaverses.

“By combining Krafton’s existing technologies and research on how to build scalable Web 3.0 creator-driven ecosystems with Naver Z and Zepeto’s experience and capabilities, we’re confident we can build a high-quality UGC-driven open metaverse that stands apart from other services and vitalizes the global creator economy through NFT technologies.” hmm.

Several other high-profile companies have also expressed their interest in NFTs recently. However, the majority, such as Team 17 and EA, made a swift U-turn following a unanimous outcry from, well, pretty much everyone.

In contrast, Ubisoft remains adamant that NFTs are the future, and that they are beneficial for gamers. In the words Nicolas Pouard, VP at Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovations Lab, players “just don’t get it”.

On behalf of players, Mr Pouard, we get it… we just don’t want anything to do with it.