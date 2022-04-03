PUBG Studios has released a new trailer Of PUBG: Battlegrounds to show the arrival of the characters of Nier: Automata and Nier: Replicant, the two most popular titles in the Square Enix franchise. What do they have to do with PUBG? Hard to say, but does it really matter to know?

The video, which you find at the head of the news, shows i costumes of 2B and 9S of Nier: Automata and those of Nier and Kainé of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …

If you like them, all the costumes are already available at prices following:

Nier Mega Bundle (5450 G-COIN)

NieR: Automata – 2B Costume Set (2080 G-COIN)

NieR: Automata – 9S Costume Set (1500 G-COIN)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … – NieR Costume Set (1500 G-COIN)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 … – Kainé Costume Set (2080 G-COIN)

Costumes from the Nier franchise will be available until the end of April. PUBG is available for PC, iOS systems, Android systems, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS5 and Stadia.