PUBG: Battlegrounds – formerly known as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – is available now on Epic Games Store.

While the free-to-play battle royale is now available to play on pretty much every platform known to humankind, this is the first time it’s been playable on PC outside of Steam.

PUBG | Gameplay Trailer – Vikendi Reborn.

“From Early Access to becoming free-to-play, PUBG: Battlegrounds has always encouraged all types of players with diverse gaming backgrounds to try their hand at securing the iconic Winner Winner Chicken Dinner across PC and console platforms,” ​​publisher Krafton says.

“Now, Krafton is adding another way for even more players to connect and squad up together with the addition of PUBG: Battlegrounds to the Epic Games Store. Those who play via the Epic Games Store will find services identical to what’s found on Steam. Additionally, players from both platforms can play together via crossplay.”

Jump into the action on EGS before 5th January, and you’ll secure the PUBG Founder’s Pack, which contains “various” but unspecified “in-game cosmetic items as a free DLC”.

Krafton, the South Korean company behind PUBG: Battlegrounds, recently announced it’s buying The Ascent developer Neon Giant.

Krafton made the announcement in its latest earnings report, saying the acquisition was part of an ongoing investment in its “development and service capabilities.” [that would] ensure a steady pipeline of premium titles”.

Although Neon Giant only has one title to its name so far – last year’s cyberpunk action-RPG The Ascent – the Swedish studio was founded by industry veterans with credits on the likes of Doom, Wolfenstein, Gears of War, and Far Cry 3.